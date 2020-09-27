Vote Londrigan for U.S. House
We deserve a representative who is strong enough to speak up and take action on behalf of those who serve.
When Donald Trump can’t bother himself to read daily intelligence briefings, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says nothing.
When Russia puts a bounty on U.S. troops and Donald Trump does nothing in response, Davis also does nothing.
And when Donald Trump calls the men and women who lost their lives fighting for the United States Army “losers” and “suckers,” Davis cannot even bring himself to denounce the vile statements.
We need a representative who truly cares about protecting and serving our troops and veterans and who is strong enough to stand up for the district’s constituents and beliefs that matter.
Davis has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not capable of doing any of that.
In fact, during his do-nothing years as our representative, he has proven himself to be unable of doing much more than supporting Trump, no matter what, and even when doing so hurts veterans.
By contrast, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is independent-minded, has a thoughtful and meaningful plan to stand up for veterans, and has a strong moral compass.
These are the qualities of a good representative. Let’s vote for Betsy and give veterans — and everyone else — a representative who cares.
MARC HERTZMAN
Champaign