Vote Quisenberry, Marlin, Clark
With the upcoming primary elections in Urbana, I wanted to share some views about three candidates that I support for election — Diane Marlin, Phyllis Clark and James Quisenberry.
I have known all of them for many years and believe they are progressive candidates who have common sense and have Urbana’s best interests at heart.
As a local businessman for many years, I trust them and encourage Urbana voters to support them as well for mayor, city clerk and alderman (Ward 7), respectively.
STEVE BECKETT
Urbana