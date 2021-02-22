Listen to this article

Vote Quisenberry, Marlin, Clark

With the upcoming primary elections in Urbana, I wanted to share some views about three candidates that I support for election — Diane Marlin, Phyllis Clark and James Quisenberry.

I have known all of them for many years and believe they are progressive candidates who have common sense and have Urbana’s best interests at heart.

As a local businessman for many years, I trust them and encourage Urbana voters to support them as well for mayor, city clerk and alderman (Ward 7), respectively.

STEVE BECKETT

Urbana

