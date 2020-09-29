Vote Maxwell
for county auditor
I am writing to recommend Gary Maxwell for Champaign County auditor.
I was employed as the secretary for the Cumberland County Highway Department from 1953 until my recent retirement. My duties included bookkeeping for projects funded by the motor fuel tax and preparing documentation for federal-aid highway projects. I worked for Gary Maxwell and five other county engineers during my career.
He was one of the best! Mr. Maxwell was a skilled administrator and engineer. I witnessed him rebuild a poorly equipped and poorly housed county highway department into one of the best small county highway departments in the state in a matter of years.
He administered the preparation and implementation of dozens of highway projects. He always met deadlines and audit requirements. He worked well with county board members and other county officers.
Gary Maxwell is intelligent, honest and sincere, and, in my opinion, the people of Champaign County are fortunate to have him as a candidate for Champaign County auditor. I know he will do a good job!
DONNA NICHOLS
Toledo