Dan McCollum and Barb Wysocki’s Feb. 11 letter made the definitive case for Democratic voters to choose Susan McGrath for circuit clerk. I join McCollum, Wysocki and scores of others listed at SusanMcGrathForCircuitClerk.com in endorsing with enthusiasm this capable public servant who has been active in local government for more than 40 years.
McGrath’s endorsers include community members who’ve known her as a leader on boards of the health care consumers, U-C Sanitary District, Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, C-U Businesswomen’s Club, and Girls Inc.; as Champaign County Board member and Elder Abuse Task Force member, and as volunteer judge at College of Law Moot Court competitions.
Decades of experience in private practice and as assistant state’s attorney taught McGrath to navigate our court system. As circuit clerk, she will work to empower the public to become their own navigators of this complex system.
Toward this goal, McGrath will better promote user-friendly support programs such as Foreclosure Mediation and the Ask-a-Lawyer Desk in the courthouse Self-Help Center. She will ensure staff are trained to assist persons seeking to write or file petitions, expunge criminal records, apply for passports or obtain orders of protection (including the firearms restraining order enacted last year).
McGrath embraces modern technology to improve court operations. Voters should elect McGrath circuit clerk and put her on a team that can realize 21st-century court innovations.
JENNIFER PUTMAN
Urbana