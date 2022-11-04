Vote no on plan for Mahomet-Seymour
As a kid growing up in the 1960s, when I was told no, I had to accept it or there were consequences. No meant no in my family.
The Mahomet-Seymour school board is the petulant child when it comes to property-tax referendums for so-called school replacements and improvements. The first occurred June 28, with more than two-thirds of voters rejecting a huge rise in property taxes.
I recently visited the junior high school during a purported open house. No officials greeted me, no sign in, no nothing. I walked the halls and was impressed with the structural integrity of this marvelous structure, one I would have loved to have attended.
Some maintenance issues in the ceilings.
Janitor stations for floor mopping, etc., are deteriorated, and could easily have the masonry replaced and perhaps a fiberglass enclosure to protect against further damage. This has been neglected for many years.
Adequate space exists for a permanent addition, or temporary portable classrooms.
The school board’s record on managing district assets is less than stellar. Consider the recent sale of Sangamon Elementary school for $750,000. Located at Main and Lombard streets, this is one of, if not the most prime corner in Mahomet, and the price was far below its value.
As I begin my golden years, I think enough of my property taxes go to the school district.
If these wants are so critical, find another funding mechanism that excludes a property-tax increase. I would like to keep as much of my money as possible.
Vote ‘No’ for this new property-tax levy on Nov. 8.
ERIK HENRIKSEN
Mahomet