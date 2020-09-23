Vote no on tax amendment
There is a big tax bill — the proposed Fair Tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution — that is coming up for the people of Illinois to vote on. Boy, is it a doozy.
This bill is to help the state by making the wealthy pay their fair share. This is a great idea. Sadly, I do not think this will work the way people imagine.
The rich have the money to pay people to find all the loopholes they can. They can move money around to make it appear they made no money at all. While I would love to see people pay their fair share, I think Illinois has a bigger problem that needs to be solved first.
The state has budget problems, and the solution cannot be to just increase taxes. We have to find where our money is being wasted and fix the issue.
All increasing taxes does is place a bigger burden on the people who cannot afford to find the loopholes that others can.
I will be voting against this tax increase until we close the gaping holes in our net to prevent people from paying their fair share. I will also be against a tax increase until we can pull our heads above water with our budget.
CHANCE HOOVER
DeLand