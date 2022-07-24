Vote out those who perpetuate guns
In what way are we a better society with all of the firearms that have infiltrated our country in the past two decades?
Are our rights to buy and keep guns greater than the rights of our children to live their lives?
Why have the NRA and GOP been allowed to capture and rule us with their will? They’re the only ones who are gaining from this chaos. Their greed for profits has shown no limit. Their desire to command our way of life, where I’ve heard at least 65 percent of us are in favor of stricter gun control, is being decided by a clear MINORITY of our citizens.
Are you not affected by all the violence, EVERY DAY, that is being imposed upon us? Yet we are the MAJORITY, and most of us want a safer country to live in.
We should be the lawmakers, as is stated in our Constitution, the rules we live by.
Those representatives who have been keeping their power over us by being financed by the gunmakers and the NRA — literally BLOOD MONEY — must be voted out THIS NOVEMBER.
What are we waiting for? More heartbreak and distress? This is the only power we, as a people, have to make any change. And we can do this if we want.
Shame on these people for making us pay this price, and may we see true mercy for the sufferers and victims of this violence.
Ljubinka Jandrich
Champaign