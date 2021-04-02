Vote Quarnstrom for township
On April 6, there is a very important race on the ballot for City of Champaign township supervisor. I wholeheartedly endorse and support Andy Quarnstrom for re-election.
Andy has dramatically grown the services that the township offers to those in need in our community. Through his work and innovation, the township has radically grown the rental assistance and general assistance programs to get money and help in the hands of those who need it.
He has also been visionary in helping create CU@Work and purchasing Prosperity Gardens to help our homeless community and put food on the plates of those who are hungry. Andy has a record of being able to work with everyone in our community to achieve big things.
I am particularly looking forward to working with him on his newest mission: eliminating homelessness in Champaign schools. From my personal experience working with Quarnstrom, I know that he has built the relationships that would allow him to build the structure and raise the funds needed to take on this ambitious task.
He has proven that he can accomplish new and unique ways to assist our community, which gives me confidence that he can do this again and eliminate homelessness in our schools once and for all.
I will stand firmly in support of this mission, and I stand firmly in support of re-electing Quarnstrom.
State Sen. SCOTT BENNETT
D-Champaign