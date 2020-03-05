Champaign County voters in the March 17 Democratic Primary have an excellent choice for circuit judge. Ramona Sullivan has a long record of providing legal services to low-income clients. She worked for the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance office for 14 years and has worked for nearly eight years as an assistant public defender here in Champaign County where she has had juvenile, traffic and criminal cases.
Sullivan has helped to make sure that those who can’t afford an attorney still have access to legal representation by helping to establish pro-bono networks and legal self-help centers.
Sullivan is rated highly by her peers; she has recently received a “Recommended” rating by the Illinois State Bar Association scoring in the top two of the four Democratic candidates for integrity, impartiality, temperament and court management.
Sullivan has proven support. In 2018, when she ran for Judge in the six counties of the 6th Circuit, she narrowly lost to a sitting judge but won Champaign County by over 11,000 votes with 57 percent of the vote total. This year she is running for the seat decided only by Champaign County voters and will be the clear favorite if she is on the ballot in November.
County Democrats should vote for a candidate they know can win in November. Please join me in voting for Sullivan for circuit judge.
TOD SATTERTHWAITE
Champaign