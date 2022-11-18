Vote system not impressive
I usually vote on Election Day. I am glad that I voted early this year, but it was not a trouble-free experience.
Getting my printed ballot took longer than with the old system. Then the machine rejected my completed ballot. The poll worker took my ballot in its folder and explained that she was going to pull enough of it out so she could see just the edges, preserving the privacy of any of my markings. She discovered the edging had printed too light for the machine, so I should get a new ballot and start over.
I explained the problem to a woman working at the front table. She opened the folder wide and looked all over my ballot. I was appalled. She handed the ballot to the man beside her. He printed a new ballot for me, wrote on the first ballot to invalidate it, and dropped it into a bin of other invalidated ballots.
If I had been worried about the secrecy of my voting, I would not have been comfortable with this.
I thought about how much time this all took when I saw the long lines on Election Day. I wondered how many others were being similarly slowed by these new procedures.
ELIZABETH NICOL
Urbana