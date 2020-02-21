I am a veteran having been drafted in the 1960s. When I heard Trump speaking at the Veterans Day parade, it was an insult to me and every military service person past and present.
This man managed to avoid the draft five times based on “supposed bone spurs,” a diagnosis submitted by a doctor, a family friend. Now this man is commander in chief who bragged in an interview with Howard Stern that “avoiding STDs was my personal Vietnam.”
When Trump referred to Al-Baghdadi as a “coward” before Al-Baghdadi blew himself up, I felt that Trump was speaking with authority since he certainly knows about cowardice, having chosen to avoid the draft when his country called for his service.
We should all be Americans and stop supporting a man who has neither the courage nor the patriotism implied of one holding the title “commander in chief.” He should be voted out of office.
STEPHEN FIOL
Champaign