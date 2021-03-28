Vote Turnbull for Urbana park board
Those who follow local politics are aware of the upcoming Urbana election that includes candidates for park board.
Readers may not consider it an important contest, but it is. On April 6, please vote for Linda Turnbull, a candidate who will bring transparency and community engagement.
Turnbull has been involved with kids and parents in the community for over 35 years. She is a fighter who has held local public office in the past, and she has now been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.
She will help underrepresented groups and neighborhoods that have never had much of a voice in the community. So vote for Turnbull for the park board on April 6. Early voting has already started.
TAMMY HARVIE
Champaign