Vote yes for forest preserve district
Have you noticed more folks outside riding bikes and walking dogs these days? Many of us have more free time than we did pre-COVID-19, and gathering outdoors is a safer way to socialize.
Champaign County’s forest preserves have been breaking visitation records this year. Now more than ever, we depend on our parks as a place to gather and recreate.
Homer Lake and Lake of the Woods are vital places for me and my family. They give us a place to bond and have adventures together. In the span of three hours, we can zigzag down country roads with our driver-in-training at the wheel, take a refreshing hike or spend an hour fishing, and get back home.
Our forest preserves give us something to do with our families and friends, free of charge. But we shouldn’t take that for granted. Did you know that many cities and counties charge entry and parking fees at their parks? We’re lucky to have free access to our forest preserves!
The forest preserve district is asking for our help this election. You’ll see “Proposition to Increase Limiting Rate” on your ballot. The money is needed to care for the land and maintain park amenities — expenses that can’t be funded by grants and have been underfunded for years.
This will be the first increase to the district’s funding since 1980. If your home is worth $200,000, it’ll cost you less than one extra dollar per month in property taxes. Say yes to forest preserves!
JON HOEKSTRA
Urbana