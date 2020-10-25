Vote yes for
forest preserves
Please vote yes in November for the Champaign County Forest Preserve District tax referendum.
I hope that, during these bizarre times, readers have taken the chance to get outside a little more. I hope those outdoor jaunts have included at least one of the following places: Homer Lake, Lake of the Woods, Middle Fork River, River Bend, Sangamon River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Those places are well worth a yes vote.
Yes to continuing the conservation, education and outdoor recreation mission that the forest preserve district carries out every day. I was a big fan of these places long before the question of a referendum was brought up.
I was married at Lake of the Woods, I use the Kickapoo Rail Trail, I hope to spend even more time at these places in coming years. But they need our help now — and I will be voting yes.
We are talking about pennies per day — you can’t buy a pop for what this would cost you, and you surely can’t get a fancy coffee.
If COVID-19 has done anything positive for us, I hope it got you outside. The fall weather is a perfect time to visit these places if you have not done so already. Please join me and my wife in voting yes to the amazing outdoor facilities we have in Champaign County!
JENNIFER SHELBY
Champaign