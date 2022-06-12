Voters in the Mahomet-Seymour school district soon will be asked a yes or no question about the district. A yes vote supports our most valuable community asset, our schools.
I support the proposed $97.9 million referendum for one simple reason. I view it as an investment I am happy to pay forward since seeing both of my boys graduate from Mahomet-Seymour.
For the past year, a group of volunteers guided the community through a variety of engagements (Bulldog Blueprint) that analyzed physical conditions of our current schools, identified best practices in curriculum, reviewed capacity data and enrollment trends and ultimately developed a phased approach that satisfies our growing district through 2040.
It should not be a surprise that a new junior high is front and center in the plan, representing almost 60 percent of the proposed referendum. In fact, replacing the junior high facility has been a topic of discussion well before Bulldog Blueprint.
It also should not be surprising that our district needs to add capacity at all grade levels given the growth we have seen in Mahomet. What is surprising is how long the district managed to survive and continue to provide educational excellence without coming to voters asking for more money.
Nobody wants to pay more taxes. However, the proposed plan is responsible, conservative and affordable.
SEAN WIDENER
Mahomet
village president