Vote yes on weapons ban
There is much we can all do to help reduce gun violence.
One thing is to write your state legislators to encourage them to vote for Illinois House Bill 5855, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
The lame-duck session that runs through Tuesday is a great time
to pass some common-sense gun legislation. Yes, Illinoisans have a right to keep firearms to protect their families — but no one needs an AR-15-style high-capacity firearm to do so.
Assault weapons with high capacity have only one purpose — to kill as many people as possible in just a few seconds.
Please check out the helpful information in HB 5855 and encourage our representatives to vote yes.
NETA JACKSON
Champaign