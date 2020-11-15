Voter-fraud claims are unfounded
On Nov. 3, I served as an election judge in Champaign County. Working alongside judges from both parties, I participated in the many, highly-detailed steps that ensure the integrity of our elections, from checking and processing voter registrations to validating and securing cast ballots.
Throughout the day, our polling place welcomed hundreds of voters. We handed ballots to young people voting in their first election and to people who had been voting for decades. We had accessible stations and assistance materials for those who needed them. It was a privilege to interact with a broad cross-section of our community, different in many ways, but united in their commitment to the civic duty of voting.
In a Nov. 6 letter, another election judge raises the unproven specter of voter fraud, claiming that certain people at his polling place were “foreign nationals” who were “diluting that educated and virtuous citizenship.” He assumes that they are not citizens because they are not native English speakers.
Neither the letter-writer nor I provided proof of citizenship when we registered to vote; we, like these voters, simply answered “Yes” to the question about citizenship. If our word is proof enough of citizenship, the same should be true for all voters.
This racist dogwhistle is a stain on our democratic institutions, and I am appalled that someone with thorough training in election processes and all their many safeguards would try to sow doubt with baseless assumptions about a stranger’s citizenship status.
Renee Trilling
Champaign