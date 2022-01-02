Voters can save or ruin country
In many states, Republicans have suppressed the vote and their legislators have appointed their cronies to election boards so if the result of an election is not what they want, they can make excuses to change it so they stay or gain power.
This is to ensure that America becomes a right-wing, fascist country. I want to ask all Republicans reading this if that is what they really want. The end of America as we know it?
A government of the people, by the people and for the people would no longer exist. Our founding documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution will be nothing more than memories of how things used to be. The people of America can accomplish this in 2022 and 2024 by voting for Republicans in the state and federal elections.
JOHN ROY
Gifford