Voters ‘fooled’
on tax amendment
Dale and Marny Elliott’s letter said farmers are smart and most opposed the fair tax. They asked, “So all these farmers were ‘deceived’ and ‘tricked’ into voting ‘against their own self-interest’?”
Actually, yes they were. A large majority of farmers would have gotten a tax cut from the graduated tax. And farmers will get hammered by increases in property taxes, sales taxes and fees and cuts to services the state will have to enact to avoid bankruptcy.
The farm bureau was a big source of billionaire propaganda that did fool a lot of smart farmers. The Koch brothers have gotten $3 trillion in tax cuts (Reagan, Bush, Trump) from the few billion they invested in anti-government propaganda. Americans now “know” that government is always incompetent and the private sector can be trusted to take care of us.
Farmers are slowly learning from input costs and commodity prices that at least with government, you can vote them out. Can’t do that with the three companies marketing your grain or supplying your seed and chemicals.
Farmers are getting squeezed now like they were 150 years ago by the railroad monopolies.
But they haven’t woken up yet. America needs more government and honest government to rein in monopolies and provide health care and education.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana