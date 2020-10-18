Voters have
much to consider
With the election coming up within just a few weeks, here are a couple of things I think all voters should consider:
With the chaos going on in Champaign County offices, this is a good time to try to remember what it was like before the last general election.
The treasurer’s office now is a disgrace because voters thought that a career politician with no accounting experience would make a better choice. Granted, Laurel Prussing’s predecessor, John Farney, was not an accountant, but he made sure that his office was staffed with people who knew what to do to get tax payments posted and distributed.
The question the voter should ask is this: Is having someone who is just in the office for the politics of it worth having in office? Or should real-world experience supersede politics?
The other item concerns the proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Voters should ask themselves: Do they trust the politicians or not? Personally, I do not trust any politician who says he wants to increase his own taxes.
Politicians already have the power to raise the current flat tax. Why do they need a constitutional amendment that gives them unchecked power to raise income taxes?
As was recently reported, if the amendment passes, politicians can impose multiple taxes on one income, including on retirees.
They can’t balance the budget now, so why should we trust them with a blank check?
NORMAN DAVIS
Champaign