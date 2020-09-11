Voters have multiple options
I recently received a letter from Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons about my mail-in voting choices.
My first reactions was “Good, at least Ammons’ office asked first.”
I was not surprised, but disappointed, to find that there was no mention of being able to vote in person at my usual voting place.
The clerk’s letter might lead some to believe that the only way to vote is by mail. This is not true. People can still — and when possible, should — vote in person.
The clerk’s letter is not a well-thought-out communication of voting rights and procedures.
Voter beware.
DAVE KOEHLER
Urbana