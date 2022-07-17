Voters misled by politicians
Once again, politicians have postured themselves as the purveyors of “significant progress” toward gun safety. Even this less-than-stellar performance will still be acceptable to most voters. But sadly, the tragedies of gun violence will persist and our representatives continue to disregard and disappoint.
In truth, the topic is not that complex or fraught with legal complexities and does not require innovative design and development. It comes down to following common-sense suggestions from knowledgeable people and doing what’s right for society. However, today’s voters are conditioned to tolerate the tease, fall for the facade and remain victimized by the vote.
For years, I have been chastised that, “If you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain.” The News-Gazette’s June 22 editorial urged voters to not miss the rare opportunity to influence local, state and national decision-making in the primaries.
News flash — the vast majority don’t even participate, much less complain.
Abraham Lincoln said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” Really? Mark Twain held, “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.” What?
Perhaps reality lies somewhere between the words of the statesman and the wit of the satirist. However, contemporary conditions show the current function is fundamentally flawed. Instead of experimenting with making the process easier to express, we must concentrate on its core conclusions.
Real accountability demands genuine representation rather than generating more cohorts of continued hypocrisy.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign