Voters not
aware of facts
It’s amusing reading the letters accusing Republicans of “ignorance,” considering it was Democrats’ ignorance that swayed the election.
According to a Media Research Center study on swing-state voters,
35 to 50 percent of Democrats were unaware of eight issues, including Hunter Biden’s scandal, Joe Biden’s sexual-
assault allegations, Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nominations, Operation Warp Speed, U.S. energy independence and a pre-COVID-19 booming economy.
A New York Times study reveals 41 percent of Democrats believe
50 percent of COVID-19-
infected people are hospitalized. The real number: 1 percent.
A Skeptic.com study concludes 44 percent of Democrats believe that police kill over 1,000 unarmed Black people every year. The real number? Around 20.
John McWhorter’s article “‘Racist’ police violence reconsidered” delivers some desperately needed honesty. Many Democrats believe “White supremacists” are responsible for the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes when, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the vast majority are committed by African Americans.
Whites are actually underrepresented in hate crimes. According to FBI statistics, per capita, of the 600,000 yearly violent interracial crimes, for every 3.55 hate crimes committed by Black people, White people commit 1.07.
Democrats still regurgitate the “my body, my choice” and “good people on both sides” myths. Reading some left-wing letters, I’m reminded of this Thomas Sowell quote: “It’s usually futile to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their own ignorance.”
KARL JOYCE
Urbana