Voters should back income-tax hike
The argument that wealthy people will bail out of the state if we raise their taxes doesn’t impress me.
First of all, as News-Gazette reporting shows, a 4.95 percent income-tax rate is already enough to get footloose people to spend 181 days a year in Florida or Texas.
More importantly, businesses will hesitate to locate, expand or remain in a state going bankrupt with poor services. The state has to get its financial house in order.
Anyway, if the rats are leaving the sinking ship, the solution is not to keep the ship sinking. What has to happen is the ship has to float and build more wealth here. The good news is that Illinois has some big economic advantages, and solvency only became a problem because the voters were fooled into voting for lower taxes while the state raised spending. The problem that seems to be developing in America is irresponsibility.
The country did not become great through selfishness. I believe the Founders said something about “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.” We could use some of that spirit to fix our tax system and get the state out of the hole it’s in. I don’t know what happens when a state goes bankrupt, but I’m assuming it is ugly and not just for state employees and pensioners. Or, put another way, would you rather live in Argentina? I won’t comment on Madigan or our various jailbird governors for fear of laws against extreme language.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana