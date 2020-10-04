Voters should reject corruption
What is more dangerous to the residents of Illinois — the coronavirus or Democrats? Easy answer — Democrats.
Thomas Cullerton, Martin Sandoval, Luis Arroyo, Edward Burke. Democrats all — all under criminal indictment. Carol Ammons, Michael Madigan, J.B. Pritzker. Democrats all — all reported to be under criminal investigation.
Honesty, integrity, trustworthy — words sometimes spoken by Democrats but not practiced by them. Democrats have no scruples. “Corruption” is their middle name. “What is in it for me” is their motto.
More people move out of Illinois than move in. Businesses, and their jobs, move out. Democrats do not care. Their answer — raise taxes to make up for the loss. More regulations to prevent job creation.
Illinois debts continue to increase. With the state unable to pay its bills in a timely manner, Pritzker, upon taking office as governor, and Democrats in the Legislature immediately raised all kinds of fees and taxes but spent the money on new projects.
Did they make an attempt to reduce debt? Democrats know that there is nothing in doing that that will benefit them. Forget fiscal integrity.
Pension fiasco? Democrats cannot even think about that. The first step is so easy — eliminate future pensions for all members of the General Assembly. Show they are servants of the public interest and not seekers of permanent employment, with unreasonable pension benefits.
Death from the coronavirus? Unfortunately, yes, but Democrats have killed far more babies.
By any measure, Democrats are dangerous to the future of Illinois and its residents.
BOB MARTENSEN
Loda