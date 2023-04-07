Voting can help end absurdity
Consider the ridiculous place our country has reached: On Jan. 10, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., finally felt moved
to issue a statement: “This is a recipe for disaster. The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on.”
Manchin was exercised about the Biden administration’s evident intention to ban gas stoves from America.
With the Biden team still proceeding toward issuing such a regulation, on Feb. 2, Manchin announced that he and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are co-sponsoring the — wait for it — Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which would block the Consumer Product Safety Commission from regulating or banning existing or future gas stoves.
What a pitiful low point our country has reached! This is but one wee example illustrating how far the know-it-all, elitist, authoritarian, unaccountable big-government types now riding roughshod in our federal bureaucracy insist on inserting themselves into controlling our lives.
Whether this continues is, of course, up to us — all of us — as we vote, at every level.
LYNN McLINDEN
Danville