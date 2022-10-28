Voting error is concerning
I voted early at Brookens Administrative Center during the first week of October.
I gave the nice gentleman sitting behind a laptop computer my name and address. He asked me to sign the next box on the signature page sitting in front of his computer. The signature page was hidden from his view by his computer screen.
After checking my name and address, he printed off my ballot, after which I voted and put my ballot in the machine. When I got home, I realized he never validated my signature with the signature on his computer.
Whenever I would vote on Election Day in the past, they would always have a signature book open so they could match my signature. I hope this was just an oversight on that Brookens election official’s part.
CRAIG BURR
Urbana