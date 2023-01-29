Walk on winter’s wild side
Urbana is a different city to walk in winter.
For three seasons, I amble comfortably along, observing houses, dogs, trees and flowers.
In winter, I fight wind chill and pay attention to the lay of the land, shaped thousands of years ago by glaciers.
On average, Urbana sits 727 feet above sea level, with a maximum of 777 and a minimum of 680.
That’s not mountainous, but not flat either, as names like Yankee Ridge School and Myra Ridge Drive attest.
One of my itineraries heads west past the school. On a windy day with temperatures in the teens, the flag snaps on the pole, cold sneaks inside the coat and fingers and face go numb.
By the time I reach the lower elevation at Vine Street, the wind has eased.
Farther down the slope, Burlison’s winding path is a lee — a calm, welcome shelter before the return hike.
I also walk a half-hour out to Stone Creek and back. The outbound leg is such a gentle, downhill slope, I hardly notice it.
Coming back is a bit of a trudge — up Amber Lane on a long rise past Philo and the ridgetop at Fletcher.
The wind off the prairie can be fierce; if I’ve stopped at Meijer on the way to fill a daypack with groceries, it’s a slog.
Winter walks are good exercise. They’re also a direct, physical reminder of Urbana’s geological past — and that at age 80, the glacial moraine isn’t the only hill I’m climbing.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana