Wallet recovery a huge relief
I was in Sam’s Club on July 16 and misplaced my wallet.
I didn’t realize it immediately. But when I returned later, I was able to reclaim it at the service desk. There was quite a bit of cash in it, more than I normally carry. It was all still there.
I am so grateful to the person who turned it in to the service desk. The thought of having to cancel multiple credit cards was daunting.
This person’s action confirmed my belief in the goodness of the people around me.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola