‘War’ politics by local liberal
I was recently referred to as “stupid, evil and scaremongering” on a local “Peace List” when I referred to “NATO on the border of Russia with our nuclear missiles across Europe and Asia as dangerous.”
Some people assume I was verbally attacked by a right-wing conservative. Unfortunately not; it was a local liberal who positions himself as an anti-war activist.
I have to assume the lack of acknowledgement and action opposing U.S. foreign policy of aggression by liberals is due to their desire not to recognize this is taking place under a Democratic administration, just as when the bombing and destruction of Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen took place under the Obama administration.
The fact that foreign policy generally continues from one administration to another with little change other than tactics, as with Iraq and Afghanistan, is what most capitalists wish to ignore.
I suppose I shouldn’t refer to U.S./NATO provocations as putting us on the threshold of World War III. I should just quote usually mild-mannered peace activist David Swanson as referring to it as placing us in a situation of being “about to die with everything else on earth.”
Nuclear apocalypse is faster than climate apocalypse or imaginary meteors, but nobody survives it. Everything ends. The scientists last week said the Doomsday Clock is staying one tick away from midnight because the risk has never been higher.
Perhaps we’ve become so conditioned to death and destruction everywhere, we’ve become almost immune.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana