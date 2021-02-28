Warming issue can’t be ignored
The recent letter from Dennis Kimme demonstrates someone who needs to have a better understanding of global, economic and human issues at a broader level, not primarily from the right-wing media.
He may find it shocking to learn that the vast majority of immigrants, transgender people and minorities actually care deeply about America and do follow its laws. It is important that we now have a president that actually cares about issues facing humanity more thoroughly.
And that includes our changing climate. Economic analyses show that costs of not doing something about climate change far outweigh costs of doing something about it. Other economic analyses show that many more jobs will be created by moving toward alternative energy than are currently involved in the fossil fuel sector.
Many countries, including China, are making definitive plans to move away from fossil fuels. In part because of their major air-quality issues, China has begun to close down coal-burning power plants.
Meanwhile, China has bought many of the world’s solar- and wind-power companies. Looking forward, climate change is one of the most important issues facing the United States and the world.
Eliminating pipelines, especially those crossing the U.S. just to get to a port, is an important part of creating a series of policies that puts us onto a trajectory for reducing the potential impacts of climate change while we also look at adapting to the changes that cannot be avoided.
DON WUEBBLES
Urbana