Was killing beavers necessary?
Living in Ironwood since 2009, I have enjoyed regular walks around the two drainage ponds that lie south of the Copper Slough and just north of Windsor Road, east of the dog park.
About six years ago, I saw the construction of a large beaver lodge on the east pond. Over the years, I have enjoyed walking about the ponds looking for the beavers, seeing up to three or four at a time.
During this time, I never witnessed any beaver tree damage outside the unmowed surroundings of the pond, allowed by the park district to grow unchecked. This year, I was puzzled to see only one beaver in April and none since.
Then I spoke to a neighbor who had witnessed the trapping and killing of the beavers by trappers who explained that someone had complained about the risk of tree damage. Lawyer friends tell me Illinois law allows only killing of trapped wild animals rather than relocation.
Now that the beavers are gone, the lake will fill up with water lilies and the beaver lodge perch used by great blue herons will gradually disappear.
I may never again enjoy this viewing of wild natural life. Is it always necessary for us to prioritize our human “welfare” over wildlife?
CURTIS KROCK
Champaign