Was saddened by suspicion of voters
This is a response to David Boyd’s Nov. 6
Letter to the Editor.
Boyd described an occasion where he checked in the parents of a “foreign national” to vote. He doubted the parents’ status as legal citizens for two reasons: He claimed that “almost anyone can obtain an Illinois driver’s license,” and apparently because they were speaking another language and needed to have the ballot translated.
First, the requirements for obtaining an Illinois driver’s license are detailed online. If you are a first-time applicant, you must provide documents that prove your written signature, Social Security number, date of birth and residency. Anyone who has moved to Illinois, like myself, and has had to gather these documents knows what a headache it is, and that the DMV strictly enforces it.
Secondly, there is no cause to assume someone is not a citizen simply because they are not speaking English, or if they need a document translated. If English is not your native language, I think it only makes sense to have a bilingual person clarify the language on a ballot. It shows care and consideration, education and virtue.
I am grateful that Boyd held to the requirements of his post and did not refuse to register these individuals, but I am saddened that any newly registered voter would be faced with such unwarranted suspicion.
MIRIAM TWOREK-HOFSTETTER
Urbana