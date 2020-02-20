Bruce Kauffmann argued on Feb. 16 that “Presidents Day honors worthy men,” such as George Washington.
Kauffmann conveniently forgot, yet again, that Washington’s nickname among the Iroquois was “Town-Destroyer:” They wrote to Washington in 1790 that “When your army entered the country of the Six Nations, we called you the Town-Destroyer, and to this day, when that name is heard, our women look behind them and turn pale, and our children cling close to the neck of their mothers.”
His army entered the “Country of the Six Nations” after he ordered a scorched-earth terror campaign against the Iroquois, including women and children, in 1779 after directing John Sullivan to carry out “the total destruction and devastation of their settlements and the capture of as many prisoners of every age and sex as possible.”
Washington’s disregard for indigenous peoples continued after the war due to his imperialism: He wrote in 1788 that his hopes for “national happiness” were justified due to “the natural, political and moral circumstances of our nascent empire,” one circumstance being our “almost unbounded territory whose natural advantages for agriculture & commerce equal those of any (nation) on the globe.”
He called our territory “unbounded” because he didn’t care about the people whose territory it already was.
ANDREW SMITH
Champaign