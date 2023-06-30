Watch food issues for Fourth
Readers thinking of serving meat alternatives for vegetarian guests at a Fourth of July cookout should ask if they have any food sensitivities.
It may be safer to stick with natural vegetables like grilled asparagus or tossed salad.
About 20 percent of Americans have food sensitivities. Yale researchers recently flagged “increasing reliance on processed foods” and artificial preservatives as potentially driving the increased observance of food allergies.
Meat alternatives are highly processed, using additives such as methylcellulose, propylene glycol, titanium dioxide and other coloring and binding agents to mimic the taste and texture of natural meat.
The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate — and it’s harder to do that with indigestion.
JACK HUBBARD
Center for the Environment and Welfare
Arlington, Va.