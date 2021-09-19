Watch out
for bicyclists
When my friends and I ride our bicycles on the edge of the road and some fool with a driver’s license makes a super-poor choice to pass us at a bad location, please don’t exacerbate the problem by playing chicken with him as he is driving toward you and in your lane.
Please slow down to let them finish their poor decision without putting us in harm’s way. I’m not sure if motorists realize the consequence of their anger at the other driver by standing your ground in that we as bicyclists lose in almost every car/bicycle accident.
We are only out there for exercise and enjoyment. We are someone’s son or daughter or spouse or friend or parent. Please think of someone other than yourself when you drive near us. We all plan to go home at the end of the day too.
ROGER SMITH
Mahomet