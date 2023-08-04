Watch prices at checkout
Think food costs have gotten out of control? Concerned about inflation? Indeed, read the news, and you’ll learn almost daily about skyrocketing costs of food and other consumer items.
But the inflation may not be quite as bad as your grocery bill indicates.
After speaking with numerous people about our recent food-shopping experiences, we’re consistently noticing prices on grocery shelves lower than the amount rung in the checkout line at certain supermarkets. Some stores are apologetic when confronted and will immediately fix the price discrepancy.
But other stores will tell consumers either that those hardworking employees who stock the shelves erroneously positioned foods by the wrong price or that the shelf tags couldn’t keep up with necessary price increases.
I typically shop at Aldi in Savoy and have never had a problem with food prices listed on shelf matching the price charged at checkout, nor have any of the people I have discussed this with.
But certain other stores, particularly some of the “big-box stores,” are sneaking price hikes past consumers. Often, shoppers (myself included) are rushed and allow it to happen.
What to do? Shop at honest places like Aldi. Avoid larger stores that aren’t being forthright and honest about their real food prices.
And if you do find a discrepancy, take the time to photograph the sign that doesn’t match up with the price charged. Bring this to the manager; insist that they credit the difference to you.
DEBRA KARPLUS
Champaign