Watch that roadside mowing
As an avid bicyclist who has spent hundreds of hours riding thousands of miles on rural roads in East Central Illinois, I am astounded and gratified by the quantity and variety of wildlife that can be observed year-round without leaving the pavement or gravel.
That’s especially so now, in early spring, when farmers are beginning the life cycle of agricultural plants in their cultivated fields, and native and migratory species are doing the same thing in roadside ditches and waterways.
These swaths of green provide cover, food, nesting materials and even a home for many small animals, including birds, of which I could easily list over 50 species that can be seen while pedaling on two wheels.
One of my favorites is the secretive Wilson’s snipe that prefers the mud or standing water often found in ditches with tall grasses and is flushed at the last second as my bike comes barreling by. It is always disappointing to pass by miles of mowed ditches devoid of bird life only days after sighting several snipes along these same roads.
Additionally, mowing ditches between April 1 and July 15 makes it nearly impossible for ground-nesting birds to produce offspring, and other birds have a harder time locating the resources they need for themselves and their young. Guidelines for responsible stewardship can be found online in an article called “Conservation Mowing Benefits Wildlife” by Bob Caveny in the Outdoor Illinois Journal.
Next time you have the urge to mow this spring, hop on a bike instead.
DAVID BERGANDINE
Paxton