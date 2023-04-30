I am a retired citizen and have been around for some time. I have read about our young people being shot, killed or severely wounded from gun violence.
Some arrests have been made in some cases, but that can’t be the only solution. It is far less expensive to educate a child than it is to imprison a man. If that is a true statement, our communities would be wise to make a decision that could have a positive impact for all us.
As responsible citizens of this community, we must take action and stop just talking or complaining to each other, being fearful of everything and everybody or bystanders and casual observers.
We must invest our time, talent and dollars into our youth. We have a wealth of resources available at our local level with our institutions and businesses as resources.
Let’s turn as many young people towards a positive way of life. I am suggesting we offer alternatives, options and or opportunities to the those looking for a way out of violence, gangs and controlling situations that cause them to live in fear.
It will take leadership a from community members. Doors need to open at our educational institutions with scholarships provided along with funds from individuals, cities and county to aid in the process for change.
I’m willing to put my hard-earned dollars where my mouth is. Remember, “It takes a village.” We all deserve a safe, healthy and happy village.
ELLA COLEMAN
Savoy