An article recently in The News-Gazette stated that 65 percent of American adults now describe themselves as Christian, down from 77 percent in 2009.
Perhaps a message recently received might help some individuals make the most important decision of their short stay here on planet Earth. Why are we here anyway? There are many attractions and many distractions, but the main reason we are here is to decide where we want to spend eternity. The message, simply stated: If we do not choose Jesus as lord (Romans 10:9), we automatically choose Satan.
There are no atheists, agnostics or nothing in particular. Further, there is no just fading away into nothing; there is only heaven or hell in which to spend eternity (Luke 16: 19-31).
It will be very comforting to me, when I face the judge, as everyone who dies has to do, to know my destination will be heaven, not the fires of hell.
Just some last words from a short-timer.
AL VINTON
Champaign