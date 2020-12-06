We all must defend democracy
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and I disagree on a lot of political stances, but I assumed as an elected official, he would defend democracy. I see I was wrong.
I’ve emailed Davis regularly since the results of the 2020 election were announced by all major news organizations, asking him to leverage his power as a member of the House of Representatives and publicly demand that President Donald Trump accept the results of the election and concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Davis campaign replied on Nov. 11 that they were concerned about voter fraud, despite having no evidence before, during or after the election. Since then, The New York Times, Trump’s own lawyers and the plethora of lawsuits that are being thrown out reveal there is no evidence of voter fraud.
Yet our elected official, Davis, still hasn’t helped to strengthen the state of our democracy by defending the outcome of this fair election.
To insist that there is voter fraud where there is none is to undermine one of the most sacred elements of democracy: a free and fair election. Our elections and the transition of power is what keeps us from monarchies and dictatorships. I am aghast that Davis doesn’t want to align with democracy.
I’m attached to democracy. I want to see it outlive me. I want votes to matter. I want each American voice to matter. I wonder why Davis is allowing the degradation of democracy.
Can we agree on this? Can we unite on making sure democracy outlives us all?
JEN HINDES
Champaign