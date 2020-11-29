We all must
do our part
A recent letter by Suluan Rice questioned the morality of closing down businesses, schools and churches in response to escalating COVID-19 infection rates.
We have now lost over 250,000 people of all ages with no end in sight and health care capacity at risk.
We need to do our part by masking up and taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 if we want to safely resume our lives. Government also has a part to play. This is a time when we should be able to count on government for help, much as Americans did in the Great Depression.
When a crisis affects so many, it is reasonable for our government to intervene to help in an effective and coordinated way. The current administration has failed us and left the heavy lifting to the governors who have had to make difficult and often unpopular decisions.
The financial assistance extended to small businesses and others who are struggling financially has been insufficient. More pain will come as unemployment benefits will be running out the day after Christmas if nothing is done at the federal level.
Let’s meet the moment by doing our part to contain the spread of COVID-19 and by communicating with our congressional legislators about what we need.
Scientists have persevered, and we have a vaccines on the way. We just have to persevere a little longer. The question of morality centers on our willingness to keep our family, friends and neighbors safe.
KATHRYN
WEHRMANN
Champaign