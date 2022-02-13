We are a nation of immigrants
Enough! A recent edition of The News-Gazette included two opinions deriding the influx of immigrants to our country. In 1905, two of my grandparents crawled under barbed wire to leave Russian-occupied Poland; in 1915, another great lady left Denmark and married an itinerant Irishman in South Dakota.
These invaders to the U.S. produced a secretary to a U.S. general, several tradesmen, teachers and numerous soldiers and sailors who fought Nazi fascism, and were followed by my wife, a 1960s Irish immigrant who trained as a nurse and devoted herself to healing the sick, producing many successful second- and third-generation Americans.
Today they would be branded by our right-wing snobs as masses tumbling through our southern border with the intent of destroying our nation.
My story is the same as most existing Americans. Let us continue the story that is eloquently immortalized on Lady Liberty and welcome those immigrants who will be the strength of our country’s future — and for those of us here, be grateful for those who leave their land to make ours better.
JOHN CARMODY
White Heath