We can do better than Rep. Davis
I emailed Rep. Rodney Davis twice, asking what he’s doing to help his constituents get their mail in a timely manner. The best answer was on April 19, when the current situation didn’t even exist.
I also saw him interviewed live on TV the evening of Aug. 9. He evaded answering the question, “Has the president done a good job handling the pandemic?” with a blame game.
He out-and-out lied about the GOP supporting pre-existing-condition coverage, saying the GOP has, does and will always support that coverage, when in fact they have a court case pending right now to eliminate all of the Affordable Care Act and no plan to replace it, which would eliminate all coverage for 20 million people, including those with pre-existing conditions.
Come on, 13th Congressional District. We can do better than this!
VICTORIA
WILLIAMS
Champaign