If you are at least 57 years old, you were an adult (18+) in 1981 when the AIDS crisis began in America. Before testing for HIV became available, I and many other gay and bisexual men lived in fear that we might be infected, which then meant a death sentence.
If you were one of those who mocked us or told lies about us but now live in fear of COVID-19, I have no sympathy for you.
My motivation for being one of the founders of GCAP, Gay Community AIDS Project, now Greater Community AIDS Project, was concern that no one would be willing to help male homosexuals.
However, many gay and straight women and heterosexual men surprised me. The religious right claimed that AIDS was God’s punishment for homosexual men. That meant that lesbians were God’s chosen people, since they were the sexual orientation group least at risk for HIV infection.
Among such select persons from that time is Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. We can trust her to tell us the truth based on current science alone. This is most fortunate for us when our president is a known serial liar and his administration has way too many sycophants.
ROBERT MICHAEL DOYLE
Champaign