We can’t unite through division
Raise your hand if you had a say in being born.
Raise your hand if you had a say as to who your birth parents are (if living), were (if deceased) or unknown (if you were adopted).
Raise your hand if you had a say to which social class or race you were born.
Raise your hand if you had a say in which country/nation you were born.
What? No raised hands? Not one? Come on ... there’s approximately 7.5 billion people on Earth.
Now raise your hand if you have a say in being law-abiding (or a criminal), educated (or not), productive/employed (or nonproductive/unemployed), kind/loving (or hateful), responsible (or irresponsible), involved (or apathetic), fair (or unfair), racist (or accepting), hopeful (or hopeless) or God-loving (or God-hating).
The previous paragraph should have caused approximately 7.5 billion hands to be raised.
Lastly, raise your hand if you have the right to deny fairness/equality to others.
United we stand; divided we fall ... two choices also at our disposal.
Physical enslavement is a terrible/brutal existence — but, mental enslavement from prejudice/racism is even more destructive, for such hatred consumes both the instigator and the receiver.
Bias, hatred and prejudice will never produce a great America ... only a great tragedy. Then again, it’s your choice to believe we can unite through division.
MICHAEL NOLAN
Danville