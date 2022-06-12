By the time this letter makes it into print, I predict the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting will have been eclipsed by another mass shooting and countless smaller incidents.
We have made the choice to live like this.
Why are we OK with a bunch of dead children? Last week, the dead were church-goers and shoppers. Who will be next? Carrying a gun yourself is no insurance against someone else who is faster to use their own gun.
We have under 5 percent of the world’s population and nearly 50 percent of the world’s civilian-owned guns, according to Switzerland’s 2018 Small Arms Survey. We have more guns than people. We lead the world in school shootings. We are grouped with the most dangerous countries when it comes to firearm deaths.
Any hothead here can make an argument deadly in an instant. Any suicidal person can easily carry out the unthinkable.
Only the delusional will fail to see the connection between guns and gun violence. Only a fool will think more guns will solve problems caused by too many guns in circulation. Only the nihilistic will claim that no change is possible.
People of good faith can argue specifics, but the fact that something desperately needs to change is incontrovertible. Deciding to “do nothing” is actively choosing an endless stream of dead Americans who didn’t have to die.
Whose death is going to be one too many for you? Think of that person, and then act now. Do something. Anything. Please.
CHERYL
MORGANSON
Champaign