Like the pandemic, traumas are events, experiences and effects that overwhelm, impact and, potentially, define us. However, we seldom connect trauma to the violence, abuse and societal problems in this newspaper.
Illinois designated May 15 as “Trauma Informed Awareness Day,” highlighting “the importance of prevention, community resilience and trauma informed care.”
A “resilient community” has been defined as one that:
— Comprehends the root causes of individual trauma and how it impacts the community.
— Is committed to educating and providing resources that foster safe and healthy environments for all children and families.
— As a network of schools, organizations, businesses, clergy, health care providers, safety and governmental offices who are committed to healing trauma.
— Allows individuals and groups to define their own capacities when contributing to the development of a healthy community.
What could a resilient community look like? Reduction in all forms of violence and abuse, productive schools, economic vitality ... these are achievable, if we are willing to address those “root causes,” all of which are based on inequity.
In the five years I have volunteered for the CU Trauma Resilience Initiative, I have seen trauma-informed training enable people to begin healing, watched organizational leaders begin to realize how their processes are undermining their own goals and learned how racism has hurt me and our whole community.
This pandemic has laid bare our community’s disparities. It has also shown us how interconnected we all are. May our knowledge turn to a commitment to make CU a beloved, just and resilient community.
LEE ANN KELLY
Champaign