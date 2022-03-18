We must act to save Ukraine
With regard to Ukraine, I would like to quote from a review of Jack Fairweather’s “The Volunteer,” published July 27, 2019, in The Economist.
“The Volunteer” is about the Polish hero, Witold Pilecki, who documented the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp from inside. Pilecki expected Allied forces in World War II to “react speedily to the news [of atrocities] by doing everything they could to halt the murder machine — bombing the camps and the rail lines that supplied it, arming the Polish underground army so that it could co-ordinate with the resistance.”
The Allies did not. The Holocaust proceeded. I see history repeating itself in a new iteration as we watch Vladimir Putin’s murderous destruction of the Ukrainian people.
“Never again” is happening again. Soon it will be too late for the United States and NATO to meaningfully help the brave Ukrainians to save themselves from the annihilation of their citizenry at a horrific scale.
Those Russian trains carrying supplies for its army need to be bombed from the air. Russian control of Ukrainian airspace needs to be contested to impede indiscriminate bombing of civilians.
In the absence of more help for the Ukrainian armed forces and if Ukraine is literally obliterated through Russia’s scorched-earth approach, then the almost universally united world will shed a tear for Ukraine and remember Ukrainian heroism, enshrine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a martyr to democracy, and once more say “Never again” while awaiting the next human catastrophe.
HELAINE
SILVERMAN
Champaign