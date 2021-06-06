We must know, follow rules
Radio host Jim Bohannon recently talked about police concerns as viewed by the public.
He indicated that while some misconduct is committed by some officers, police mostly act as they should.
He indicated the problem in our communities these days is not the police, but the public.
He contended that so many citizens are seemingly uneducated as to how they must live their lives in a civil, educated manner to create a civil, educated community.
We all have a conscience, free will and civil rights, but there are behavioral limits to be observed in living our daily lives.
For example, we have motor-vehicle laws and requirements that we educate our children and pay our bills. Even so, everything can’t — and shouldn’t — be the subject of legislation.
One aspect of our lives is the interpersonal relations among fellow citizens.
It’s here that limits ought to be identified and acted upon.
Children should be taught right and wrong from the cradle. They also need to learn respect for authority, the need to take personal responsibility and the need to cooperate with each other.
If that is not done, they will grow up with little direction and have problems working with others including teachers, police and those in positions of responsibility.
We must return to meeting our community, social and family needs.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Health